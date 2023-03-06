“A Tribute to Alabama” will be performed by Songs of the South on March 18 at the Appalachian Auditorium at St. James.
Show time is 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
The legendary band Alabama was among "the most awarded and successful band in country music history, garnering 41 No. 1 country records on the Billboard charts, over 75 million records sold and over 200 awards," event organizers note in a news release.
"It is no longer possible to see them after the death of Jeff Cook in 2022, but Songs of the South performs Alabama hits with a high energy show that will take you back to when you heard these songs for the first time," organizers add.
Songs of the South has been performing together for over 20 years and have played over 1,500 shows, the release continues. The group's "Tribute to Alabama" show was launched in 2019.
Band members include Wayne Kelley, on lead vocals and rhythm guitar; Jerry Hanger, on drums and vocals; Mike Thacker, on lead guitar and vocals; Daniel Thacker, on bass and vocals; Don Stevens, on guitar, keyboards, fiddle and vocals, and the newest member, Chris Kelley, on bass.
During their performances, the band delivers a slew of Alabama's top hits, such as "Tennessee River," "Mountain Music, Dixieland Delight," "Love in the First Degree" and "If You’re Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band.) They also includes "a touch of comedy" in their shows to let the audience get to know them on a personal level, the release adds.
"It will be a night to remember with the ultimate tribute to Alabama," officials say.