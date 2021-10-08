Gluten starts to form when wheat flour and water mix. Proteins in the flour link up and form long, stretchy chains of gluten. Stirring and kneading helps the gluten become a strong network. The more you stir a batter or knead a dough, the stronger the gluten network becomes. After kneading, you often let dough rest for a while. This lets the gluten network relax, so it's easier to stretch.
A strong, stretchy gluten network is what lets dough rise. As leaveners create gas bubbles in the dough, gluten traps the gas inside — like lots of tiny balloons in the dough. The pockets of trapped gas become the air bubbles inside the finished product. Without gluten, that gas would escape and the bread wouldn't rise.
Rice flour, made from ground-up rice, doesn't create gluten when it's mixed with water. The proteins in rice flour are different than those in wheat flour, so they make a different, nonstretchy dough. Rice flour is typically used to make things like rice noodles and a sweet Japanese dessert called mochi. It's also in many gluten-free flour blends.