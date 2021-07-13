Amaranth Donates To Child Advocacy Center Jul 13, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sunrise Court No. 20, Order of Amaranth, made a donation of snacks to the Child Advocacy Center in Mosheim. Pictured from left to right are Becca Brown and Donna Case, CAC staff, and Dianne Madisen, Royal Matron of Sunrise Court No. 20. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now What Do I Do If I Lose My COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card? Tommy Greenway (Died: July 5, 2021) Robin Lynn Jagels (Died: July 5, 2021) Shannon G. Gosnell (Died: July 3, 2021) Remembering The First Officer Of The 1964 Parrottsville Plane Crash Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.