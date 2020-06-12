The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the American Radio Relay League Annual Field Day event on June 27-28. AJARC club members will be set up at Kinser Park at Pavilion #3 from 2 p.m. Saturday through 2 p.m. Sunday, a release says.
ARRL is a national amateur radio association connecting ham radio operators across the U.S., according to the organization’s website. Field day is an opportunity for amateur radio operators from the US and Canada to practice for emergencies and in an informal way have a contest for fun by making contact with the rest of the world. Club members will set up their equipment at the pavilion and operate to demonstrate and learn from each other the skill of amateur radio.
The public is invited to attend and visit during the event hours to learn more about amateur radio and talk with the club members during the event, the release says. Everyone is asked to follow Covid-19 procedures. There will be a sign-in table set up for visitors and club members who are attending the event. Masks will be available and temperatures will be taken as part of the event.
For more information about the AJARC, please visit www.ajarc.org. For more information about ARRL visit www.arrl.org or www.arrl.org/field-day
Kinser Park is located at 650 Kinser Park Ln, Greeneville, TN 37743.