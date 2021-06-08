Amateur Radio Field Day is fast approaching.
On Saturday, June 26-27, the Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the ARRL Annual Field Day event. AJARC club members will be set up at Kinser Park in Greeneville at Pavilion #3 from 2 p.m. Saturday through 2 p.m. Sunday.
Field day is an opportunity for amateur radio operators from the US and Canada to practice for emergencies and in an informal way have a contest for fun by making contact with the rest of the world. Club members will set up their equipment at the pavilion and operate to demonstrate and learn from each other the skill of amateur radio.
The public is invited to attend and visit during the event hours to learn more about amateur radio and talk with the club members during the event. If you are sick or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please reconsider your attendance.There will be a sign-in table set up for visitors and club members who are attending the event.
There will be Media photo and interview opportunities during the setup on Saturday June 26 after 12 noon through to the 2 p.m. official start. Our club members will be staffing the pavilion for 24 hours starting Saturday 2 pm through to Sunday at 2 pm which is the official end of field day 2021. There will be photo and interview opportunities during this 24 hour time frame.
For more information about the AJARC, please visit our web site at www.ajarc.org.
For more information about ARRL visit www.arrl.org or at http://www.arrl.org/field-day
Kinser Park is located at 650 Kinser Park Ln, Greeneville, TN 37743.