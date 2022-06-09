FESTIVAL American Heritage Festival Set This Weekend At Rocky Mount Jun 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats will host its annual American Heritage Festival this weekend, June 11-12.The two-day historic event will feature Revolutionary War living history re-enactors and displays, live military demonstrations, and much more, organizers note in a news release.Guests will be able to tour the historic Rocky Mount homestead, where some of Tennessee’s earliest frontiersmen and women resided, and learn about life in the Southwest Territory, the release adds.Food trucks will be available throughout the day or guests are invited to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy.For more details or advance tickets, visit rockymountmuseum.com.Rocky Mount State Historic Site is located at 200 Hyder Hill Road, in Piney Flats. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rocky Mount Historic Site Internet Website American Heritage Festival Truck Reenactor Tennessee Show Revolutionary War Guest Re-enactor Lunch Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now GHS Principal Martin McDonald Resigns Motorcyclist Injured In Crash With Car Vehicular Homicide Charges Filed In Connection With 2021 Crash 'Mystery Guest' Mike Pence Surprises Scholars, Police Mosheim Fun Days Returns June 4 With Slew Of Activities Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.