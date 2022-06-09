Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats will host its annual American Heritage Festival this weekend, June 11-12.

The two-day historic event will feature Revolutionary War living history re-enactors and displays, live military demonstrations, and much more, organizers note in a news release.

Guests will be able to tour the historic Rocky Mount homestead, where some of Tennessee’s earliest frontiersmen and women resided, and learn about life in the Southwest Territory, the release adds.

Food trucks will be available throughout the day or guests are invited to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy.

For more details or advance tickets, visit rockymountmuseum.com.

Rocky Mount State Historic Site is located at 200 Hyder Hill Road, in Piney Flats.

