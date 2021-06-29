American Legion Installs Officers

During its June 7 meeting, American Legion Post 64 installed new officers to serve the 2021-2022 term. The officers, from the left, are: Post Commander Bill Adams; Adjutant Jake Keasling; Second Vice Commander David Schmelzer; Finance Officer Paul Ramm; Three-year Director Bob Aston; Two-year Director Richard Gosnell, One-year Director Blaine Scott; Public Relations Officer Grady Barefield. Not shown in the photo is First Vice Commander Larry Davis. Installing officer was Past Post Commander Grady Barefield.

 Photo Special To The Sun

