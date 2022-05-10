The American Legion Post 64 of Greeneville is collecting new, packaged undergarments and personal hygiene items for hospitalized veterans. Donated items can be dropped off at the post, located at 101 Longview Drive. Shown, from left, are: Post 64 Commander William R. Adams; Grady Barefield, chairman of the Greene County Veterans Association and past commander of Post 64, and Greene County Veterans Service Officer Charles McLain.
The American Legion Post 64 of Greeneville is asking the public for help with a collection drive for hospitalized veterans.
Items such as packaged undergarments, personal hygiene items and socks are being collected for this project, said Charles McLain, the Veterans Service Officer for Greene County.
“There are a lot of indigent veterans out there who come to the VA Medical Center with nothing but the clothes on their back. That’s all they have,” McLain said.
“We need any packaged underwear or undergarments, for both men and women,” he continued.
“We are also collecting personal hygiene items, such as shaving cream, women’s toiletries, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, deodorant, and other such items,” McLain added.
Items can be dropped off weekdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 64, located at 101 Longview Drive, just off Snapps Ferry Road.
Military foot lockers are located inside the front entrance to the post to serve as collection bins.
Once a locker is filled, the items will be taken to Johnson City where they will be presented to the Veteran’s Administration Medical Center at Mountain Home for distribution to veterans at the VA’s hospital and nursing home.
The American Legion Post 64 plans to continue this collection drive on a year-round basis, McClain said.