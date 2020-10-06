Megan Nichole Anderson and Jonathan Lee Renner, both of Johnson City, are engaged to be married on Oct. 11. The private ceremony will take place at Waterstone in Boones Creek.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Barbara Gilliam and the step-daughter of Benny Gilliam of Morristown. She is the granddaughter of Danny and Mildred Johnson of Chuckey, and Fred and Gale Gilbert of Chuckey. She is also the goddaughter to the late George Shepler from Ohio.
The groom-elect is the son of Ted and Lorraine Renner of Greeneville. He is the grandson of Harold Murray and the late Frances Murray of Greeneville, and the late Ted and Evelyn Renner of Greeneville.
The bride is a graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice and Criminology from East Tennessee State University. She is currently employed at Citizens Bank and is working to complete her Master’s decree in Criminal Justice and Criminology.
The groom is a graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School and will graduate in December from East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computing. He is currently employed by Kroger in Johnson City.