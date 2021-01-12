Megan Nichole Anderson and Jonathan Lee Renner, both of Johnson City, were married October 11, 2020. The fairy-tale ceremony took place at 4 p.m. and was held at The Waterstone in Boones Creek. Rev. Anthony Payne, pastor of East Greene Free Will Baptist Church, officiated at the private ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Barbara Gilliam and the step-daughter of Benny Gilliam of Morristown. She is also the god-daughter of the late George Shepler from Ohio. The groom is the son of Ted and Lorraine Renner of Greeneville.
The bride is the granddaughter of Danny and Mildred Johnson of Chuckey, and Fred and Gale Gilbert of Chuckey. The groom is the grandson of Harold Murray and the late Frances Murray of Greeneville, and the late Ted and Evelyn Renner of Greeneville.
Given in marriage by her mother, the bride wore an A-line silhouette dress made of ivory organza. The front of the dress featured an inverted V with intricate beadwork in the bodice. The chapel train of the gown was embellished with seed pearls and lace trim. She carried a unique bouquet of red, blue, gold, and white roses made with pages from a book. Her veil was accented with a paper rose, also made from the page of a book.
The bride’s sister, Ashley Anderson, was the maid of honor. She wore a two piece burgundy pantsuit. The bridesmaids were Grace Gass, Melanie Magno, Branna Humphrey, all friends of the bride, and Anna Renner, sister of the groom. They wore long burgundy gowns in varying styles and carried bouquets of yellow roses with blue ribbons.
The best man was Matt Hensley, cousin of the groom. Groomsmen were Nathan Renner, the groom’s brother, Ted Renner, the groom’s father, Elijah Humphrey, the groom’s friend, and Adam Boles, the groom’s future brother-in-law. The groom wore a dark indigo suit, and the men wore dark indigo pants. All of them wore white shirts, and golden yellow neckties.
The flower girl was Ava Graves. She wore a burgundy and white rose tiara and a white dress with an overlay of burgundy tulle trimmed in white satin.
The mother of the bride wore a knee-length yellow and blue dress, and the mother of the groom wore a knee-length navy blue dress.
The bride and her party were given the luxury of preparing for the wedding in the Hobbit House on site.
The groom and his men enjoyed the amenities of the Tree House at the venue while waiting for the ceremony.
Disney music was played during the bridal party processional with the bride entering to music from Beauty and the Beast. The ceremony arch was draped with blue and white fabric and accented with red and yellow rose garland. It was beautifully placed with the venue’s signature waterfall as a backdrop.
The reception was held in one of the tents on site. Tables with blue covers outlined the dance floor. A glass vase with a red rose and blue marbles was placed on each of the tables. Wedding guests enjoyed a delightful barbecue meal.
The desert table offered tiers of cupcakes in blue cups and decorated with yellow icing and a red rose. The vanilla wedding cake was decorated with a black background featuring stars and a green lightsaber that turned into a rose with the saying, “in a galaxy far, far away there was a tale as old as time.”
The wedding and reception were under the direction of Christine Ketelaar and her two daughters, Elizabeth and Gretchen.
The couple spent their wedding night in the Hobbit House on the venue site and anticipate a honeymoon in the spring.
The bride graduated from East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice and Criminology. She is currently employed at Citizens Bank and is working toward a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice and Criminology.
The groom will graduate in December from ETSU with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computing. He is currently employed by Kroger in Johnson City.
The couple resides in Johnson City.