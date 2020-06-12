Mrs. Lucille Pless lovingly announces the marriage of her nephew, Ronnie B. Wilhoit of Greeneville, to Ashby Anderson of Dandridge.
The beach wedding took place June 4, 2020 on Topsail Island in Surf City Beach, North Carolina, at 5:30 p.m. Rev. Nick Arbia officiated the ceremony. Rusty and Tori Brown of Athens, Ohio, were witnesses.
The bride is the daughter of Ed Stansberry and the late June Kite. The groom is the son of the late Ronald E. and Brenda Tice Wilhoit.
The barefoot bride and groom wore white beach attire. The white gold rings exchanged in the ceremony were the same ones shared by the groom's parents in their wedding.
A casual reception is being planned at a later date for friends and family.