At the Nov. 3, 2020, on-the-air-meeting of the Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club board members were elected for 2021. Three Greeneville residents were elected to serve.
Mr. Ian Bible (KE4EAC) was elected as the Club President. Mr. Bible has served as club president for the last six years. Mr. Scott Bird (KM4FYJ) was elected to serve as Vice-President. This will be his fourth year serving as vice-president. Mr. Larry Whiteside (KN4MVH) was elected to serve as Secretary/Treasurer. This is Mr. Whiteside’s second year as Secretary/Treasurer.
The club’s leadership positions serve as the board of directors and act on matters that demand immediate attention and work in the best interests of the amateur radio club.
The club operates repeaters from on top of the United States Forest Service fire tower on Camp Creek Bald Mountain, 12 miles south of Greeneville. The club hosts the AJARC NET each Monday night at 9 p.m. It also hosts other events throughout the year including a HamFest which is scheduled for April 2021 and participates in ARRL Amateur Radio Field-day in the last weekend of June.
The Club’s normal monthly meetings are the first Tuesday of every month.
The club’s website is ajarc.org.
The club uses the following repeaters:
- W4WC/R 145.390 -600 khz Tone 88.5
- W4WC/R 443.575 +5 mhz Tone 100.0
- W4WC/R 53.290 — 1 mhz Tone 100.0