This file photo was taken during the 2017 egg hunt at the Andrew Johnson Homestead. This year's "Presidential Eggstravaganza" is planned for Saturday, April 8, from 2-4 p.m., at the homestead, located at 209 S. Main St. All activities are free and open to the public.
Area children are being invited to take part in a "Presidential Eggstravaganza" this Saturday, April 8 on the lawn of the Andrew Johnson Homestead in downtown Greeneville.
The event is free and open to the public.
This special Easter tradition for children ages 5-12 and their families is planned for 2 to 4 p.m. at the Andrew Johnson Homestead, located at 209 S. Main St. It is being presented by the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site in partnership with the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum, Youth Builders of Greeneville, and the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association.
Attendees will "decorate their own wooden Easter eggs that they will get to take home as a souvenir after the event. The eggs will also be used in several egg-related games including the Easter Egg Roll, an egg hunt, and spoon relays," officials say in a news release.
Many other activities and games will be available with prizes awarded by age group, officials add.
The participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and outside play.
In addition to the fun-filled games, Andrew Johnson National Historic Site officials will be on hand to answer questions and talk about U.S. presidential Easter traditions.
How did President Johnson celebrate Easter at the White House? Why are eggs “rolled” on the White House lawn as a traditional Easter activity? These are some of the questions they plan to answer.
"Come learn about Presidential history with us and participate in fun spring activities," officials add in the release.
Parking for attendees is available along Main Street, at the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum or at the Fox Park lot located next to the Andrew Johnson Homestead.
In the event of rain or inclement weather, the program will be canceled.
For more information or updates about the event, visit the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site's Facebook page or call (423) 638-3551.