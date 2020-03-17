Spring! Spring! Oh, glorious spring! Such were the sentiments of the Andrew Johnson Women’s Club members as President Ann Showalter welcomed them to the group’s March 10 business luncheon meeting and cheerfully reminded them that March 19 marks the official beginning of spring, the earliest spring experienced in 124 years (since 1896).
Decorations throughout the clubhouse signaled the arrival of springtime. Numerous decorative vases filled with vibrant red and yellow tulips and branches of yellow forsythia, bunnies, and reproductions of crocks found in the Andrew Johnson Homestead created a pleasing, colorful environment. Appreciation was expressed to Decorating Committee Chair Ann Dawe and committee members Cheryl Ahalt, Wendy Hankins and Becky Myers for their lovely creations.
President Showalter and attendees joined Lenora Williams in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and sang a verse of “America the Beautiful” accompanied by club pianist Helen Sorrells. Showalter then requested that everyone join her in singing “Happy Birthday” to beloved, longtime club member Margie Douthat Williams who soon will be celebrating her 95th birthday.
Following Recording Secretary Sharon Hale’s reading of the minutes and Treasurer Charlotte Bullard’s reporting, committee updates were provided by President Showalter, acting on behalf of By-Laws Chair Wendy Hankins and Fundraising Chair Linda Kelley; House Reservations Chair Judy Kennon; and Membership Chair Jonnie Pierce. Pierce announced that Alice Russell had sponsored Doris Allen for membership, thus increasing the total prospective new member count to five.
Department updates were given by Scholarship Chair Judy Phillips, who stated that she and committee member Dorothy Leonard will be conducting interviews with potential scholarship recipients; and Poetry and Short Story Chair Shirley Gregg, who announced that 1st-3rd place and honorable mention winners had been selected in each poetry and short story division. First place winners will be reading their entries and receiving monetary prizes at the April business meeting.
Conservation Chair Wendy Hankins introduced guest speaker David Arthur Ramsey, an esteemed outdoor photographer, writer and conservationist. Ramsey’s work focusing on preserving the threatened lands and waters of the southern Appalachians has been featured in local, regional and national publications. Recently, his photography was chosen for an exhibit at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC. His widely acclaimed photograph of the Bald Mountains in Unicoi County serves as the sizeable image for the entrance to the Voices of the Land exhibit at the East Tennessee History Museum in Knoxville.
In 2011 Field and Stream Magazine and the Toyota Motor Company named Ramsey the National Hero of Conservation for his leadership in preserving the 10,000-acre Rocky Fork Watershed in northeastern Tennessee, which was the largest unprotected tract of its kind in the Appalachian Mountains. In his book “Rocky Fork: Hidden Jewel of the Blue Ridge Wild,” Ramsey reveals the history and extraordinary beauty of the area through both words and stunning photographs.
The 10,000 acres that make up Rocky Fork straddle the border between two counties: Unicoi and Greene. Approximately 6,000 acres lie within the boundaries of Unicoi County with the remaining 4,000 acres being located in Greene County.
Using his photography Ramsey raised awareness of the need to preserve Rocky Fork and keep it from development. With major fundraising help from The Conservation Fund, The Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Rocky Fork transitioned to public domain, including a state park, in 2008 at a cost of $40 million.
Last year, the 2,000-acre tract of land at Rocky Fork originally identified as Rocky Fork State Park was renamed Lamar Alexander Park. The remaining 8,000 acres were added to the Cherokee National Forest. All 10,000 acres are now locally, state, and federally protected lands.
Thanks to the “Champions of Rocky Fork” and Ramsey’s persistent, long-term efforts, Rocky Fork is now the largest protected mountain tract in the Eastern United States. It features phenomenal scenic vistas, cascading waterfalls, streams with native brook trout, a historic battle site, wildlife habitat, a section of the Appalachian Trail, and no development – just nature at its best.
As Ramsey stated, “The story of Rocky Fork is a powerful example of what can happen when people find common ground, regardless of their ideology or political leanings, and work together to make something big and good and important happen for themselves, their communities and for future generations of Americans.”
Chaplain Elwanda Carpenter painted a picture of springtime as she described the beauty of God’s great earth with life anew and highlighted the signs of the season found all around us – lush green meadows, gardeners transplanting flowers and vegetables, farmers plowing the fields, birds chirping and singing, markets reopening, and the return of Daylight Saving Time. Quoting words of wisdom from Kuan Chung she stated, “If you plan for a year, plant a seed. If for ten years, plant a tree. If for a hundred years, teach the people.” She also shared a thought from Stephen Covey, “You always reap what you sow,” then told a humorous tale entitled “The Lemon Picker.” Her scripture was taken from Genesis 2:8-9, which records God’s planting in the Garden of Eden. She ended with prayer.
A delightful meal was served by Luncheon Committee Chair Jo Christensen, assisted by Marma Lee Boles, Helen Hamstead, Phyllis McKinney, Patsy Smith and Becky Rideout. President Showalter thanked the committee then announced a board meeting at the clubhouse on March 24.
The meeting ended with the Club Collect. Ann Regan won the door prize, Niswonger Performing Arts Center tickets to “Menopause the Musical.”