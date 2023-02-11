The first meeting of the Andrew Johnson Women’s Club for 2023 was called to order on Jan. 10, at the clubhouse, following entertaining music performed by pianist Cheryl Reynolds.
President Jo Christensen greeted everyone and welcomed meeting guests: Teresa Broyles, Frankie Hagan and Danielle Gregg.
Members were saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of club member Helen Hamstead and were sympathetic to club member Shirley Butler, whose eldest son recently passed.
On a happier note, members joined Mary Lee Sams in celebrating her birthday.
President Christensen thanked the Decorating Committee, co-chaired by Nancy Causey and Shirley Gregg and assisted by Lynda Edwards, who had created fun winter scenes in silver and white with playful snowmen as centerpieces.
After the group recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang “America the Beautiful,” reports were given by Recording Secretary Libby Hodges; Ann Showalter, substituting for Treasurer Brenda Collinson; and Membership Committee Chair Jonnie Pierce.
President Christensen reminded everyone that, as stated in the club Bylaws, all members must attend at least two meetings annually.
Ann Regan, co-chair of the Home Life Department, introduced Phyllis Shelton, representing the Appalachian Auditorium at St. James. Some of Shelton’s family members were involved in establishing the venue.
Upon returning to Greeneville after having resided in Nashville, Shelton became involved in the venue because of her belief in the powerful impact of music on people’s lives.
One example she gave is the effect of music on Alzheimer’s patients, who, while listening to music, often sing and dance long after they become unable to function normally.
Shelton stated that Appalachian Auditorium offers the kind of live music and dancing that was historically enjoyed by area families and communities but is missing in today’s society.
Upcoming events at the venue include The Duggars; Lonesome Pine and Backwoods Country; and Songs of the South: Alabama Tribute Band.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Additional information is available at appalachian-auditorium.org.
Emily Wheeler, Home Life Department Co-Chair, introduced Rushmie “Rush” Bakshi of Rural Resources Farm and Food Education Center as guest speaker.
Bakshi, who started actively cooking while she was a college student in Nova Scotia, is employed as the Culinary Educator and Kitchen Manager at the center and serves as the on-site chef for Rural Resources events. She also publishes recipes in the Accent section of The Greeneville Sun.
Rural Resources was formed in 1993 on approximately five acres of land on Holly Creek Road.
It serves the joint mission of preserving farmland in Greene County and combating food insecurities in the area by teaching people how to produce, cook, and store their own food.
Operating as a non-profit organization, Rural Resources promotes sustainable food production and works to provide experiences which help children develop connections to food sources.
Another focus of the organization is diabetes prevention, including teaching the importance of exercise in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
Among their many activities, they also operate a well for water for the livestock, two barns, a milking parlor, a shed for housing produce, and a creek-side venue for gatherings.
Farm field trips are specifically customized for elementary school teachers and home-school parents and include hands-on learning experiences that support science, biology, and math curriculums.
Farm day camps are available for youth from ages 4-12. Younger participants are engaged in gardening and caring for animals while older campers learn more about natural resources.
Part of the work of the program is in the middle and high schools where students are taught how to supplement the foods they receive from social programs to be able to feed themselves.
A wellness component was added to teach students how to care for themselves both physically and emotionally.
Each year a total of 50 students participate in the Rural Resources farm education program, which is set up in a four-year rotation:
• Year 1 covers gardening skills including using portable “bucket gardens” and time in a greenhouse to learn about the life cycles of plants.
• Year 2 teaches basic cooking skills and the science of cooking and introduces new foods to suit each group’s interests. It includes shopping and budgeting skills.
• Year 3 is an animal husbandry class which teaches the children to raise livestock and respect where their food comes from.
• Year 4 introduces agribusiness through a farm-based business. The students may stay in the program until they are 18 years old.
Volunteers are welcome and donations are accepted.
Visit ruralresources.net for additional information about the center.
Citing Matthew 28:20 and playfully highlighting a bumper sticker quote (“Trust me, I have everything under control. –Jesus”), Chaplain Leslie Vaughan stated that individuals have a reason to celebrate the new year and confidently move forward, knowing that God will always be in charge of every day. Her prayer included the thought that with faith (God), all things are possible.
President Christensen expressed gratitude for the work of the Luncheon Committee: Becky Brown and Becky Rideout, Co-Chairs, and members Doris Allen, Alice Russell, Sue Southerland, Mary Lee Sams, and Ann Mason.
Lynda Edwards won the drawing for two tickets to a show at Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
The meeting closed with a recitation of the Club Collect.
The club’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the clubhouse.