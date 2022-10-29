President Jo Christensen welcomed members of the Andrew Johnson Women’s Club to the group’s Oct. 11 meeting.
The clubhouse was decorated for fall “with a colorful array of pumpkins and vibrant yellow chrysanthemums,” a club news release notes.
Christensen recognized Marge Saulsbury who introduced her guest, Frankie Hagen.
The club president then asked for any member well-being updates. She also thanked the club’s decorating committee members Joyce Kellis, Becky Rotan, Elizabeth Wilson and Jo Christensen and also thanked the luncheon committee, chaired by Peggy Konski and members Lynda Edwards, Helen Hamstead, Nancy Worley and Ann Showalter.
The group recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang “America the Beautiful,” accompanied by pianist Cheryl Reynolds.
Chaplain Leslie Vaughan led the devotions with a welcome to fall and “its warm colors and cool breezes,” the release notes. Quoting Ecclesiastes 3, the chaplain reminded members that they should be grateful to God for all the seasons and the opportunity each provides for a fresh start. She stressed the importance of appreciating every new day along with its blessings then closed with prayer.
Sharon Hale, substituting for Recording Secretary Libby Hodges, read the minutes and Brenda Collinson gave the treasurer’s report, highlighting the club’s earnings from its recent estate sale fundraising event.
Pat Bradford expressed appreciation to everyone who helped with the estate sale. President Christensen thanked Pat for all her hard work on the very successful estate sale, presented her a gift, then recognized all members who had assisted with the event.
Fundraising Chair Linda Kelley reported that tickets for the Christmas Tour of Homes scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 11, are now available for sale.
President Christensen thanked the landscaping committee co-chairs, Chris Thorpe and Melody Noel, for “the beautiful begonias decorating the clubhouse porch,” the release notes. She then reminded everyone that Barbara Jones will be collecting money for veterans’ Christmas gifts at the November meeting.
President Christensen introduced Judy Douthat and Mike Hollowell, who presented the club a generous monetary donation from the proceeds of the Max Douthat Golf Tournament in honor and memory of Margie Douthat Williams. Hollowell stated that they plan to continue this practice each year the tournament is held.
Education Chair Bobbie Christiansen introduced Dr. George Blanks, president of Washington College Academy, as the guest speaker.
Dr. Blanks, who holds a PhD in genetics and, among many other accomplishments, served on the founding board of the Jane Goodall Foundation in Taiwan, shared many interesting facts about the institution over which he presides.
Washington College Academy was founded in the late 1700s by Presbyterian minister Samuel Doak and was named, with the namesake’s permission, in honor of General George Washington. Originally known as Martin Academy, WCA was first chartered by the state of North Carolina, then by the State of Franklin, and finally by the state of Tennessee in 1796.
Focusing primarily on Arts and Crafts, the Academy offers a wide variety of courses. Some of the classes currently offered include blacksmithing, chair caning, creating art with jewelry, drawing, garden art, metal-smithing, painting, sewing, and woodworking. Both day and evening classes are available.