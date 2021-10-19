The theme for the Greeneville Women’s Club’s 50th Annual Holiday Bazaar will be “Angels Among Us,” and the personalized ornament will be an angel. According to Doris Parton and Rhonda Humbert, co-chairmen of the event, this theme was chosen in memory of Cindy Landers, a club member who passed away in December of 2020. The ornament will sell for $5 and can be personalized with a name or Merry Christmas.
The two-day event, sponsored by the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club, will take place on Nov. 6-7 at Hal Henard Elementary School from noon to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 and noon to 5 p.m. on Nov. 7.
According to the bazaar chairmen, the number of booths have been slightly reduced due to COVID, with around 120 different vendors offering everything from paintings and clothing to food and decorations and just about everything in between.
A new “Holiday Spirit” gift bonanza that will feature 22 prizes valued at $500 can be entered by purchasing tickets for an opportunity to win. Tickets are $5 each or 3 for $10 and are currently available from any club member. Tickets will be available at the Bazaar and prizes will be drawn for at 4 p.m. on the Sunday of the event.
Food vendors will be announced next week.
Any questions about this year’s event may be directed to the bazaar chairmen at greenevillewomansclub@gmail.com.