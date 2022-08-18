The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present the Irving Berlin classic “Annie Get Your Gun” Aug. 26 through Sept. 11.
The western-style musical features such tunes as “Anything You Can Do” and “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” a theater news release states.
It focuses on the life of Annie Oakley, “a plucky, rough-around-the-edges sharpshooter in the Old West, who challenges debonair show shooter Frank Butler to a shooting match and is struck by love in the process,” said ” said Joe Gumina, who portray’s Oakley’s love interest Frank Butler in the play.
“However, as with any good story, there is so much more than a romance happening under the surface,” the release notes.
Angela Grigsby, who portrays Dolly Tate in the musical, says, the play is “a story of love overcoming obstacles, including prejudice, expectations, and our own selfish pride.
“This story is relatable because we all do things in the name of love that are misguided, short-sighted, or foolish,” Grigsby added in the release. “We also make mistakes in relationships when selfish pride or unwise self-sacrifice cause us to cross boundaries or allow others to violate them.”
Brittany Whitson, who brings Annie Oakley to life in the production, added in the release that “the main struggle in the show is between Annie and Frank. They fall in love with each other very quickly, but they are both the best in the world at what they do so there’s a constant ego battle between them, which sets up several funny and ultimately intense moments.”
Tickets to the show are $18 general admission, $16 for students and seniors. There is also a special group rate for parties of 15 or more.
To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com. The theatre is located at 125.5 W. Main St., in historic Jonesborough.