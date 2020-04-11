COMMUNITY EVENTS CANCELED: Dead Sea Scrolls Lectures
The series of three lectures on the Dead Sea Scrolls at the Auditorium at St. James is cancelled and will be rescheduled when safer times arrive.
CANCELED: GHS Class Of ‘57 Reunion
The Greeneville High School Class of 1957 Reunion scheduled for Apr. 13 has been canceled. The next reunion will be Oct. 11.
CANCELED: Washington College Academy Alumni Association
The Washington College Academy Alumni Association has canceled the annual banquet scheduled for Saturday, April 25, due to the coronavirus.
Mosheim Ruritan Extends Scholarship Deadline
Due to the current situation involving the coronavirus, Mosheim Ruritan has decided to extend the deadline for the 2019-2020 scholarship, as well as adjust the procedure of submitting applications. The new due date is Friday, April 17. Applications should be mailed to: Mosheim Ruritan, Attn: Scholarship, P.O. Box 162. Mosheim, TN. 37818. Send all questions to 73cuda340@embarqmail.com or contact Mosheim Ruritan via Facebook.
MEETINGS CANCELED: Vietnam Veterans
The Thursday, April 16 meeting of the Vietnam Veterans of AMerica, Greeneville Chapter 1143, has been cancelled due to health concerns. It has been rescheduled for May 21, at 7 p.m. in the Roby Adult Center. More information will be announced at that time.
CANCELED: Kiwanis Club
The Kiwanis Club of Greeneville is cancelling all Thursday meetings in April.