COMMUNITY EVENTS & MEETINGS CANCELED: GHS Class Of ‘57 Reunion
The Greeneville High School Class of 1957 Reunion scheduled for Apr. 13 has been canceled. The next reunion will be Oct. 11.
CANCELED: Washington College Academy Alumni Association
The Washington College Academy Alumni Association has canceled the annual banquet scheduled for Saturday, April 25, due to the coronavirus.
CANCELED: Kiwanis Club
The Kiwanis Club of Greeneville is cancelling all Thursday meetings in April.
Mosheim Ruritan Extends Scholarship Deadline
Due to the current situation involving the coronavirus, Mosheim Ruritan has decided to extend the deadline for the 2019-2020 scholarship, as well as adjust the procedure of submitting applications. The new due date is Friday, April 17. Applications should be mailed to: Mosheim Ruritan, Attn: Scholarship, P.O. Box 162. Mosheim, TN. 37818. Send all questions to 73cuda340@embarqmail.com or contact Mosheim Ruritan via Facebook.
CANCELED: Greeneville/Greene County Retired Teachers Meeting
The April 6, regularly scheduled meeting of the Greeneville/Greene County Retired Teachers has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
CANCELED: Greene County Republican PartyThe April 6 meeting of the Greene County Republican Party has been canceled.
CANCELED: Bowmantown Ruritan BreakfastIn what could be a historic moment for the Bowmantown Ruritan Club, there will be no First Saturday Breakfast in April.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
The American Legion Post #64 monthly meeting scheduled for Monday, April 6, has been canceled due to the coronavirus.