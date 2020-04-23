COMMUNITY EVENTS & MEETINGS CANCELED: VFW Post 1990
The meeting for VFW Post 1990 scheduled for April 30 is canceled due to COVID-19 restricions.
Republican Women’s Dinner Rescheduled
The Greene County Republican Women’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner has been rescheduled from May 1, to July 11, at 6:30 p.m., due to the coronavirus. Tickets are available by calling 423-258-5259.
Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus, Council #6784, and Notre Dame Catholic Church of Greeneville are sponsoring a Medic Regional Blood Center blood drive for two weeks, starting on May 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Family Life Center of Notre Dame Catholic Church, 212 Mt Bethel Rd., Greeneville TN 37745.
All donors must preregister on the Medic website, tndonor.org/donor/schedules/city. Choose Greeneville in the city box to view available appointments. The site will only show open and available times.
The drive will conducted according to CDC guidelines for social distancing.
CANCELED: Washington College Academy Alumni Association
The Washington College Academy Alumni Association has canceled the annual banquet scheduled for Saturday, April 25, due to the coronavirus.
CANCELED: Kiwanis Club
The Kiwanis Club of Greeneville is cancelling all Thursday meetings in April.