COMMUNITY EVENTS Mosheim Ruritan Extends Scholarship Deadline

Due to the current situation involving the coronavirus, Mosheim Ruritan has decided to extend the deadline for the 2019-2020 scholarship, as well as adjust the procedure of submitting applications. The new due date is Friday, April 17. Applications should be mailed to: Mosheim Ruritan, Attn: Scholarship, P.O. Box 162. Mosheim, TN. 37818. Send all questions to 73cuda340@embarqmail.com or contact Mosheim Ruritan via Facebook.

CANCELED: Christian Women’s Club

The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club’s Luncheon scheduled for April 17, has been canceled.

CANCELED: GHS Class Of ‘57 Reunion

The Greeneville High School Class of 1957 Reunion scheduled for Apr. 13 has been canceled. The next reunion will be Oct. 11.

CANCELED: Washington College Academy Alumni Association

The Washington College Academy Alumni Association has canceled the annual banquet scheduled for Saturday, April 25, due to the coronavirus.

MEETINGS CANCELED: Kiwanis Club

The Kiwanis Club of Greeneville is cancelling all Thursday meetings in April.

CANCELED: Greeneville/Greene County Retired Teachers Meeting

The April 6, regularly scheduled meeting of the Greeneville/Greene County Retired Teachers has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

CANCELED: Greene County Republican Party

The April 6 meeting of the Greene County Republican Party has been canceled.

CANCELED: Bowmantown Ruritan Breakfast

In what could be a historic moment for the Bowmantown Ruritan Club, there will be no First Saturday Breakfast in April.

CANCELED: American Legion Post #64

The American Legion Post #64 monthly meeting scheduled for Monday, April 6, has been canceled due to the coronavirus.