COMMUNITY EVENTS Mosheim Ruritan Extends Scholarship Deadline
Due to the current situation involving the coronavirus, Mosheim Ruritan has decided to extend the deadline for the 2019-2020 scholarship, as well as adjust the procedure of submitting applications. The new due date is Friday, April 17. Applications should be mailed to: Mosheim Ruritan, Attn: Scholarship, P.O. Box 162. Mosheim, TN. 37818. Send all questions to 73cuda340@embarqmail.com or contact Mosheim Ruritan via Facebook.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Club
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club’s Luncheon scheduled for April 17, has been canceled.
CANCELED: GHS Class Of ‘57 Reunion
The Greeneville High School Class of 1957 Reunion scheduled for Apr. 13 has been canceled. The next reunion will be Oct. 11.
CANCELED: Washington College Academy Alumni Association
The Washington College Academy Alumni Association has canceled the annual banquet scheduled for Saturday, April 25, due to the coronavirus.
MEETINGS CANCELED: Kiwanis Club
The Kiwanis Club of Greeneville is cancelling all Thursday meetings in April.
CANCELED: Greeneville/Greene County Retired Teachers Meeting
The April 6, regularly scheduled meeting of the Greeneville/Greene County Retired Teachers has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
CANCELED: Greene County Republican Party
The April 6 meeting of the Greene County Republican Party has been canceled.
CANCELED: Bowmantown Ruritan Breakfast
In what could be a historic moment for the Bowmantown Ruritan Club, there will be no First Saturday Breakfast in April.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
The American Legion Post #64 monthly meeting scheduled for Monday, April 6, has been canceled due to the coronavirus.