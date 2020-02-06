COMMUNITY EVENTS Jones Memorial Fundraiser
Jones Memorial AME Zion Church is holding a fried fish & chicken wing fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 8, beginning at 11 a.m. Eat in or carry out: fish sandwich-$6; honey blackened wings-$5; plain wings-$5; and blackened wings-$5. Call in orders to 423-639-9001.
Warrensburg Valentine’s Banquet
Warrensburg Valentine’s Banquet is set for Saturday, Feb. 8, at the community center from 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per person. The menu includes a choice of baked chicken with dressing and gravy or baked ham and apples, both served with creamed potatoes, green beans, rolls, salad, drink and desserts. Carry-outs will be available. Everyone is welcome.
Valentine’s Dinner At Baileyton UMC
The youth at Baileyton United Methodist Church will have a candlelight Valentine’s dinner fundraiser this Saturday, Feb. 8, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., with a choice of lasagna or spaghetti, salad, dessert and drink. Cost is by donation. Funds will be used for Resurrection 2021 and other youth activities. Please call or text Nikki Pierce at 423-273-0897 for a reservation and to request child care. Carryouts and walkin service available.
South Central Ruritan Supper And Auction
The South Central Ruritan will hold a soup supper and auction on Feb. 29, at 6 p.m. The menu will include a variety of soups, dessert and drink. The cost is $6 for the meal. Children under five eat for free. An auction will follow the meal.
Ottway Ruritan Fish Fry
Ottway Ruritan Club, 2435 Ottway Road, hosts a monthly fish fry on the first Friday of each month from 4-7 p.m. The all-you-can-eat fish and chicken meal includes hushpuppies, fries and slaw. Shrimp is no longer available. The cost is $12. Carryouts are available. Credit cards are accepted.
Downsizing Workshop
Downsizing? Don’t know what to do first or how to do it? Feeling overwhelmed? Come to the Gray Library on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to noon., for a workshop giving you the 411. You will discover the latest trends and strategies to get rid of your “stuff,” what to do about pets, selling your house, etc. You will also find out about bridge loans, reverse mortgages and whole house organizing. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call the library at (423) 477-1550.
Democratic Presidential Delegates Convention
The Greene County Democratic Party will hold the Greene County Presidential Delegates Convention on Saturday, March 7, at the Andrew Johnson Gymnasium, 104 Charles Street, Greeneville, TN 37744. The doors will open at noon and no one will be admitted after 1 p.m., at which time the delegate selection begins. Those delegates selected will represent Greene County at the 1st Congressional District Convention to be held March 21, at 1 p.m. at Tusculum University.
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table on Monday, Feb. 17, from 11 a.m.-noon. Free hot meals will be served during this time at 4170 Newport Hwy, Greeneville.
GHS Chorus Singing Valentines
For $25, the GHS Chorus will send an ensemble to serenade your sweetheart as part of this annual chorus fundraiser. Your beloved will receive your choice of sweets or a pretty posy. For song choices and to schedule a Singing Valentine, ask any Advanced Chorus or Treble Concert Choir member or call the chorus office at 423 787-8047. Orders are being accepted now through Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Mosheim Public Library Hours Changing
As of March 1, the Mosheim Public Library will be changing hours of operation. The new hours will be Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday hours will remain noon-5 p.m.
Midway VFD Country Breakfast
The Midway Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Country Breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 7-10 a.m. at the Old Midway School Building, located at 90 Community Center Road in Midway. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. All proceeds will benefit the midway volunteer Fire Department.
MEETINGS Greene County Young Republicans
The Greene County Young Republicans will be holding our monthly meeting this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at The Harvest Restaurant. We will be hearing from Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt and there will be discussion after. Everyone is welcome.
Quilts For Kids
The nonprofit charity organization Quilts for Kids meets the second Tuesday and Saturday of each month at the Sewing Bee Quilt Shop in Jonesborough. For more information, email pegsgonequilting@gmail.com
Listening Hearts
Listening Hearts moms will gather on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2717 Buffalo Trail, Morristown. For information, call 865-679-1351 or email listeningheartsmoms@gmail.com.
Newcomer Club
The next Newcomer Club meeting takes place Feb. 27, at the General Morgan. Please contact Jackie Jenkins for a lunch reservation @601-832-6330 by Feb 17. Bring this notice for a free coffee service only (value $7.50), reservation still required. Please arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. so that we may properly greet and welcome you!
Greene County Shrine Club
The Greene County Shrine Club will hold their monthly business meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6, at The Harvest Restaurant. We encourage all Shriners to join us for supper at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m.
Afro-American Historical And Genealogical Society
The newly formed East TN Chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society will meet at the Beck Cultural Center on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. For more information call (423) 248-8916 or email us at easttn@aahgs.org. Join us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/AAHGSEASTTN/.
Greeneville Christian Women’s Club
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club will hold a Valentine Luncheon on Feb. 21, at noon at the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church. “From Broken to Overflowing Heart” will be the topic of speaker Marge Monahan of Horse Shoe, North Carolina. The feature will be an old and new bridal gown fashion show, pictures, etc. The vocalists will be Billy and Mavis Kincaid. Reservations for the luncheon can be made by calling Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023.
Alzheimer’s Tennessee Caregiver Support Group
The Alzheimer’s Tennessee Caregiver Support Group meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at noon, with lunch provided, at Brookdale Greeneville, 155 Serral Drive, Greeneville, TN. Learn about community resources, share coping techniques and gain insight and feedback from others who understand. The confidential group provides education, hope and encouragement to caregivers and family members of loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or any related dementia. For information, call Tracey Kendall Wilson at 423-330-4532 or email tracey.kendallwilson@tnalz.org
Brown Bag Book Club
The Brown Bag Book Group’s Feb. 19 discussion will be on Tana French’s bestselling debut novel, “In the Woods.” The group’s discussions are held the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the Big Spring Room at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library. Members of the public are invited to attend, participate and bring lunch if they wish.
Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will meet Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at the clubhouse. International Affairs Department Chair Rita Carter will provide the program.
Greeneville Women’s Club
The next meeting of the club will be the awards banquet, set for Thursday, Feb. 13, at Holston Home.
Order Of The Eastern Star #223
The Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will hold a regular stated meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge Hall No. 3. Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. in the dining hall preceding the meeting.
Greene County Republican Women
The Greene County Republican Women will hold their monthly meeting at noon on Thursday, Feb.13, at the General Morgan Inn. The featured speaker will be Nichole Williams, a Republican candidate for Tennessee’s 1st Congressional district. The lunch is $18. Reservations are required by Feb. 8. For reservations please call Linda Kelly, 423-258-5259; Nancy Wilson, 423-639-3314, or Barbara Jones, 423-638-3153.
Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club
The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club meets the first Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Roby Center in downtown Greeneville. The public is welcome to attend to learn more about Amateur Radio and the activities of the Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club. Visit www.ajarc.org for more information and for directions to the Roby Center. On Facebook, search for: Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club.
Disabled American Veterans & Auxiliary
Disabled American Veterans Chapter #42 and its auxiliary will meet on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center. A representative from the Veterans Assistance Center will be the guest speaker.