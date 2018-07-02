MEETINGS
DAV Chapter 42
Disabled American Veterans chapter 42 will meet Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Towne Square Shopping Center for the American Downtown Fourth of July parade. The group’s regular monthly meeting will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at Roby-Fitzgerald Adult Center.
Shrine Club
Greene County Shrine Club will have its monthly business meeting Thursday at Ryan’s Family Steakhouse. The agenda includes continued discussion of the future of the club. All members are encouraged to attend and provide input. All Shriners are invited to the meal at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m.