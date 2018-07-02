MEETINGS

DAV Chapter 42

Disabled American Veterans chapter 42 will meet Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Towne Square Shopping Center for the American Downtown Fourth of July parade. The group’s regular monthly meeting will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at Roby-Fitzgerald Adult Center.

Shrine Club

Greene County Shrine Club will have its monthly business meeting Thursday at Ryan’s Family Steakhouse. The agenda includes continued discussion of the future of the club. All members are encouraged to attend and provide input. All Shriners are invited to the meal at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m.

Want unlimited access to all stories on this website within one business day? SUBSCRIBE to the Sun and REGISTER on this newspaper website. Have you already done this and still have problems? Please contact
e-Edition@GreenevilleSun.com or 423-638-4182.