COMMUNITY EVENTS CANCELED: Mohawk Ruritan Sunday Lunch
The Mohawk Ruritan 5th Sunday Lunch has been canceled.
CANCELED: St. James Community Center
The Community Center at St. James is sponsoring a fund raising dinner on Saturday, March 28, from 5-7 p.m. The dinner consists of country ham or roasted turkey, vegetables, biscuit, gravy, dessert and drink. The meal is $8 for adults and $5 for children under 12. After the supper there will be an auction with a quilt, cakes and pies and other surprise items. The funds are used for the maintenance and upkeep of the Community Center. Modern Woodmen is a sponsor helping with the fund raising. For more information call 823-7744.
CANCELED: Mt. Hebron UMC Breakfast
Mt. Hebron UMC will sponsor a breakfast on Saturday, March 21, from 7-10 a.m., at the Glendale Community Center on Buckingham Road. Serving ham, sausage, bacon, eggs, biscuits and gravy, tomatoes, muffins, fruit and drinks. Cost is by donation.
‘Volunteer Spirit Award’ Nominations
Nominations for Volunteer Spirit Awards will be accepted through March 23. The 20th annual awards will honor top community volunteers and provide cash prizes to their non-profit organizations. Coordinated by Youth Builders of Greeneville, the awards program is sponsored by The Greeneville Sun and the children of the late John M. and Arne Susong Jones. For more information, contact Cindy Fisher at 423-638-5434 or ckbfisher@comcast.net, or contact Tiffany Greer at 423-341-5585 or tiffany.greer@firsthorizon.com.
CANCELED: Children’s Consignment Sale
The Asbury Child Enrichment Center will host its children’s consignment sale on Wednesday, March 25 through Saturday, March 28. Consignors can attend the consignor presale on Tuesday, March 24 from 4-8 p.m. Volunteer 6 or more hours to attend the volunteer presale on Tuesday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Asbury sale is located at the Greene County Fairgrounds on 123 Fairgrounds Circle in the two commercial buildings. Inquires can be made at 798-1060 or by sending an email to ottinger@asburylife.org.
MEETINGS Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club Executive Board will meet Tuesday, March 24, at 10:30 a.m. at the clubhouse. All board members are urged to attend.
Beersheba Cemetery Association
The Beersheba Cemetery Association will meet Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m. at the home of Dwayne and Shirley Reed for their annual meeting. Anyone interested in the upkeep of the cemetery for the summer months should attend.
CANCELED: Vietnam Veterans of America, Greeneville Chapter 1143
The Vietnam Veterans of America, Greeneville Chapter 1143, will hold our next meeting 7 p.m., Thursday, March 19, at the Roby Fitzgerald Center, 203 N. College St. Our guest speaker will be VSO Charles McLain, of the Greene County Veterans Office located at the American Legion. Mr. McLain can address questions on Veteran issues. VVA membership is open to U.S Armed Forces Veterans who served on Active Duty for other than training duty in the Republic of Vietnam between February 28, 1961, and May 7, 1975, or in any active duty location between August 5, 1964, and May 7, 1975. Needed to join are DD-214 and dues. We are looking for new members.
CANCELED: Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Association
The Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Association will have its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Mt. Pisgah fellowship hall on Tuesday, March 31.
CANCELED: Greeneville Christian Women’s Club
The Greeneville Christian Women’s “Wedding” Luncheon will be held March 20, at noon, at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 201 N. Main Street. “Life Not Going the Way You Planned?” will be the topic of speaker Linda Armstrong of Dahlonega, Georgia. Bridal fashions will be the feature and the vocalists will be Billy and Mavis Kincaid. Call 423-234-0023 for reservations.