COMMUNITY EVENTS CANCELED: Mohawk Ruritan Sunday Lunch
The Mohawk Ruritan 5th Sunday Lunch has been canceled.
CANCELED: St. James Community Center
The Community Center at St. James is sponsoring a fund raising dinner on Saturday, March 28, from 5-7 p.m. The dinner consists of country ham or roasted turkey, vegetables, biscuit, gravy, dessert and drink. The meal is $8 for adults and $5 for children under 12. After the supper there will be an auction with a quilt, cakes and pies and other surprise items. The funds are used for the maintenance and upkeep of the Community Center. Modern Woodmen is a sponsor helping with the fund raising. For more information call 823-7744.
CANCELED: Children’s Consignment Sale
The Asbury Child Enrichment Center will host its children’s consignment sale on Wednesday, March 25 through Saturday, March 28. Consignors can attend the consignor presale on Tuesday, March 24 from 4-8 p.m. Volunteer 6 or more hours to attend the volunteer presale on Tuesday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Asbury sale is located at the Greene County Fairgrounds on 123 Fairgrounds Circle in the two commercial buildings. Inquires can be made at 798-1060 or by sending an email to ottinger@asburylife.org.
MEETINGS CANCELED: Beersheba Cemetery Association
The Beersheba Cemetery Association will meet Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m. at the home of Dwayne and Shirley Reed for their annual meeting. Anyone interested in the upkeep of the cemetery for the summer months should attend.
CANCELED: Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Association
The Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Association will have its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Mt. Pisgah fellowship hall on Tuesday, March 31.