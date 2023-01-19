The Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation will hold its 17th annual Daddy-Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 7-9 p.m.
This year’s annual dance will be held at the Greeneville High School gymnasium in order to accommodate the crowd of daddies and daughters that have made attending the event a family tradition, according to a press release from the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation.
The annual dance was canceled due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and delayed until April in 2022. However, the event has now returned to its traditional time on the calendar.
Beginning Jan. 23, advance tickets will be available at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center ticket office. Box office hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Advance tickets are $10 and may be purchased with cash or check made out to Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation. No credit or debit cards will be accepted.
Tickets will also be available at the door at Greeneville High School on the night of the dance if venue space allows. Tickets purchased at the door will be $15. Tickets may also be purchased online through the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation website www.gcseducationfoundation.net.
Professional photography will be available at the event provided by Abigail Jones and Stephanie Callahan, who are Art Teachers at Greeneville High School. They will be assisted by Greeneville High School photography students, and members of the Greeneville Schools In Action Council.
According to the press release, the optional portrait packages will be reasonably priced and must be paid for in cash or check on dance night at the time the photos are taken. Portrait information sheets will be included in an information packet that will be provided at the time dance tickets are purchased. Proceeds from portrait packages will directly benefit the Greeneville High School art program.
Electric Avenue’s Robbie Britton will kick-off the event with two hours of dance tunes specially selected for the evening.
“We hope daddies and their daughters will be eager to return to the event and spend some special time together. The Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation and Greeneville Schools In Action partnered to host this event seventeen years ago, and it’s been a huge success. For the majority of the attendees, this event has become a family tradition. We’ve always had a full house of daddies and daughters from throughout the region. They’ve laughed, danced, and had a marvelous time”, Amanda Waddell, Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation Executive Director said.
Profits from the event will benefit the Greeneville Schools in Action scholarship program, and the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation FOCUS Grant program.
According to the press release, In the unlikely event that inclement weather forces a cancellation, the dance will not be rescheduled and tickets cannot be returned for a refund.
For more information about the event, visit the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation web site www.gcseducationfoundation.net, or the organization’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/GCS.EducationFoundation, the event Facebook page www.facebook.com/events/1340071560083518?ref=newsfeed or contact Waddell at the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation 423-823-0001.