Grandfather Mountain is gearing up for its annual Hawk Watch in Linville, N.C.
The event, which takes place each September, gives park visitors “a front-row seat to one of nature’s most stunning spectacles — thousands of raptors migrating over the mountains and heading south toward their wintering grounds,” a Grandfather Mountain news release says.
“Guests are invited to join the mountain’s naturalists as they count and celebrate the number of passersby in the sky” from viewing locations on Linville Peak (across the Mile High Swinging Bridge) and at Half Moon Overlook, the release continues.
“Raptors are birds of prey, such as hawks, eagles, owls and vultures,” the release explains. “The telltale signs of the raptor are sharp talons, a hooked upper bill and keen eyesight. While some raptors remain in place during winter, most will travel south, where food is more abundant.
“Grandfather Mountain is a prime spot for viewing this phenomenon because it sits along the eastern escarpment of the Appalachian Mountains, and its rocky peaks generate strong thermal uplifts and allow excellent visibility,” the release adds.
“This is just one of those truly awe-inspiring experiences that makes Grandfather Mountain such a special place, and one where you can take in the natural world in all its glory,” said John Caveny, director of education and natural resources with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “It’s so rewarding to see our guests have the opportunity to witness these creatures on their fall migration and share in the wonder with our staff and volunteers.”
During 2015’s Hawk Watch, Grandfather Mountain’s president and executive director, Jesse Pope, spotted a kettle of some 4,800 broad-wings passing over in less than 30 minutes, along with numerous other kettles of considerable size, amounting to nearly 10,000 raptors in one day, the release notes.
Aside from offering quite a show, Hawk Watch serves an important purpose. The annual counts from Grandfather Mountain and other locations help track hawk populations and migration routes over time and provide important data to inform land management decisions.
In fact, Grandfather Mountain is one of more than 300 Hawk Watch sites officially designated by the Hawk Migration Association of North America, officials with the nature park say in the release.
Counts will be conducted every day the weather permits — the hawks don’t typically fly in fog or storms — from an area inaccessible to the general public and will be posted daily at HawkCount.org.
To learn more about Hawk Watch at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/hawk-watch.