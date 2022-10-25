The 51st annual Holiday Bazaar & Expo is just about a week and a half away.
The two-day event, sponsored by the Greeneville Woman’s Club, will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 6, from noon to 5 p.m., at Hal Henard Elementary School.
In keeping with this year’s theme of “Winter Wonderland,” the 2022 Holiday Bazaar Christmas ornament will feature a snow scene, the event’s co-chairs Rhonda Humbert and Tammy Kinser have announced.
“The ornaments will sell for $5 and may be personalized with name and date,” event organizers say in a news release. “Through the years the ornaments have been everything from sleighs and Santas to snowmen and sand dollars. This particular light-weight ornament was chosen in keeping with the theme, Winter Wonderland.”
On Saturday, Nov. 5, Santa Claus will be on hand as a special guest at the bazaar, where he will greet attendees in the outside entrance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., organizers say.
This year’s event will consist of 97 vendor booths, featuring the work of more than 175 craftsmen, organizers add.
In addition to quality arts and crafts, there will also be loads of food available for attendees to enjoy.
“Sno-Biz of Greeneville is offering a menu including chicken ‘n dumplings, soup beans and cornbread, potato soup and taco soup; chicken salad croissants, pulled-pork barbecue, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chips of various kinds, nachos and cheese, hot fudge cake, deep-fried Oreos, and a variety of homemade cakes and pies,” the release says. “They will also offer tea, homemade lemonade and fountain drinks.”
Additionally, “Auntie Ruth’s of Chuckey will offer their very popular and large doughnuts and pretzels on Saturday, while Grann’s Gourmet Apples of Chuckey will have candy apples, caramel apples and a variety of other confections,” the release adds. “Creamy Cup will be offering their delicious piping fresh-roasted hot coffee, espresso drinks, ice cream and more.”
The Hot Dog Man, John Price, will also be on site during the event offering Nathan’s hot dogs and assorted sausages, the release notes.