The 2023 Greeneville-Greene County Public Library Book Sale will be held April 28-30, May 5-7 and May 20-21 inside Greene Valley's Central Services buildings, 163 Edens Road, in Tusculum. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Final preparations are being made for the upcoming 2023 Greeneville-Greene County Public Library Book Sale.
A vast selection of books are being sorted and readied for this year's event, which will begin at the end of April, library officials have announced.
"This is an excellent opportunity for book lovers to get their hands on some amazing titles at affordable prices," officials note in a news release. "There’s a wide range of books available, in every conceivable genre and about nearly any subject.
"There are books for every age and every interest. There’s even a Special Collections section for some more unusual and valuable items," officials add.
All proceeds from the annual library book sale benefit the programs and services of the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
This year's book sale will be held on the Greene Valley campus in the Central Services buildings at 163 Edens Road, in Tusculum. Signs will be posted to guide visitors to the sale location.
The book sale will be divided into three different weekends to provide book lovers with a variety of opportunities, officials add.
BOOK SALE DATES
• The Full-Price Weekend will take place on Friday-Sunday, April 28-30. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. During this weekend, hardbacks will be sold for $2 and paperbacks for $1.
• The Half-Price Weekend will be held on May 5-7. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. During this weekend, hardbacks will be sold for $1 and paperbacks for 50 cents.
• The ever-popular Bag Sale will take place on May 20-21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. During this time, visitors can fill up an entire bag of books for just $3.
"With thousands of books available, this event is sure to be a hit among readers of all ages," officials add. "Don't miss out on this fantastic book sale!"
For more information, visit the library's website at www.ggcpl.org or call 423-638-5034.