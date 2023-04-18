Library Book Sale

The 2023 Greeneville-Greene County Public Library Book Sale will be held April 28-30, May 5-7 and May 20-21 inside Greene Valley's Central Services buildings, 163 Edens Road, in Tusculum. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

 Photo via Jonathan Cook

