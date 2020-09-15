The Annual Visual Clinic, usually held during September, has been postponed, due to COVID-19. A new date for the clinic will be announced later. The free annual clinic, a program of the Blanche W. Grady Community Service is supported by the Scott M. Niswonger family.
Individuals seeking primary eye care through the clinic must meet guidelines set by the local community committee and the State of Tennessee for healthcare incomes. Eligibility is determined from the applicant’s most recent W2 forms and a copy of their last check stub from work, social security, disability, veterans’ benefits, food stamps or any other source of income.
This free visual clinic is made possible by funds from the Blanche W. Grady Community Service Endowment and is in partnership with local eye physicians. Dr. Brad Emde and Dr. Shelly Shaw, of East View Eye Care, are the co-chairs of the local committee. Remote Area Medical of Rockford, Tennessee, will provide the glasses and Jackie Neas and Betty Weemes are local volunteers.