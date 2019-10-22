Lonesome Pine Performed In St. James On Oct. 12

Lonesome Pine performs at Appalachian Auditorium at St. James on Oct. 12 for the new venue’s open house. Converted from the former St. James school auditorium, Appalachian Auditorium is at 3220 St. James Road, across the street from St. James Lutheran Church. The open house was attended by Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, County Commissioner Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers and Constable Freddie Sams. The next event will be a performance by Blue Highway on Nov. 16. For more information see appalachian-auditorium.org.

 Special to the Sun