Greeneville’s own The Dugger Band will be in concert next Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Appalachian Auditorium in the St. James community.
Show time is 7 p.m.
The Dugger concert will kick off a new season of performances at the southern Greene County venue, which is located at 3220 St. James Road.
Fronted by brothers, Jordan and Seth Dugger, the Dugger Band is “a high-energy country duo” with a sound described as “energetic and high-velocity ... overlaid by family harmony and back porch down-home vibes,” a news release states.
During the past eight years, the Duggers have released three albums: Fly (2014), East Tennessee Son (2018), and Greek To Me (2020). In that time, they have received wide-spread play on country radio and have released several official music videos. They are continuing to write and record new music.
At their upcoming show, the brothers will be joined by guest star “Daddy” Dugger, the release adds.
The Dugger Band first performed at the Appalachian Auditorium in Feb. 2022, and since that time, the venue has received “a barrage of requests wanting them back,” event organizers say in the release.
The concert is being sponsored by Becky Rideout with The Property Experts.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. They can be purchased online at appalachian-auditorium.org or by calling 423-312-4392.