Appalachian Helping Hands Announces Reopening Jun 12, 2020

Appalachian Helping Hands in St.James is open each Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. Please observe COVID-19 guidelines and wear a mask, and only one member from each family may shop.