Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen. Visit americastestkitchen.com for additional recipes.
This week, kids will explore different types of apples while baking an Apple Crisp and discover why carrots are orange as they bake a Carrot Snack Cake.
Apple Crisp
The onset of cool fall weather is the perfect opportunity for kids to bake one of our favorite fruity desserts: an apple crisp. As they prepare their ingredients, kids will explore the flavors and textures of different types of apples in a side-by-side taste test. Make sure to use old-fashioned rolled oats in this recipe, not quick, instant, or extra-thick rolled oats. If you can’t find Golden Delicious apples, you can use any sweet, crisp apple for this recipe, such as Honeycrisp or Braeburn.
What You’ll Need:
2/3 cup (3 1/3 ounces) all-purpose flour
½ cup (1½ ounces) old-fashioned rolled oats
¼ cup packed (1¾ ounces) light brown sugar
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
¼ cup (1¾ ounces) sugar
2 teaspoons cornstarch
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 pounds Golden Delicious apples, peeled, cored, and cut into 1-inch pieces
Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat oven to 375 degrees.
In medium bowl, use rubber spatula to stir together flour, oats, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Drizzle melted butter over oat mixture and toss with fork or your fingers until mixture comes together.
In large bowl, use rubber spatula to stir together sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Add apples to bowl with cornstarch mixture and toss to coat.
Use rubber spatula to scrape apple mixture into 8-inch square baking dish. Crumble oat topping into pea-size clumps and sprinkle oat topping evenly over apple mixture.
Place baking dish in oven. Bake until filling is bubbling around edges and topping is golden brown, about 40 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove baking dish from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking dish on cooling rack and let apple crisp cool on rack for at least 30 minutes before serving.
Learning Moment
Science (Sensory Science, Plants):
Ask kids: How many different types of apples can you name? (Think: McIntosh, Red Delicious, or Granny Smith.) Which of those is your favorite apple, and why?
Before starting to cook, have kids set aside one or two slices of Golden Delicious apple. If you have another type of apple on hand (or more than one!), help kids cut it (or them) into slices as well. Have kids eat a slice of each type of apple, asking them to pay close attention to the taste, texture, and smell of each apple slice. Ask kids:
How does each apple slice look? How does each smell? How does each taste? Is it sweet, tart, or somewhere in between? What do you notice about the texture of each apple? Is it soft, firm, or somewhere in between? How are the different types of apple the same or different from each other?
Explain to kids that some apples are great for snacking, some are better for baking, and others are better for making apple juice or apple cider. They can be sweet or tart, soft or firm, and large or small. There are thousands of different types of apples, but most apples found in the grocery store are “dual-purpose” apples, meaning they taste great either raw or cooked. We used Golden Delicious apples in this apple crisp recipe because they have a sweet flavor and they keep their shape during baking (they don’t turn into mushy applesauce!).
Carrot Snack Cake
Shredded carrots add natural sweetness to this simple snack cake. Kids can shred their carrots by hand using a box grater, or use the shredding disc in a food processor to shorten the process.
What You’ll Need:
Vegetable oil spray
1¼ cups (6¼ ounces) all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon salt
¾ cup (5¼ ounces) sugar
2/3 cup vegetable oil
¼ cup packed (1¾ ounces) light brown sugar
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
8 ounces carrots (about 3 medium), peeled and grated
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray inside bottom and sides of 8-inch square metal baking pan with vegetable oil spray. Line bottom of baking pan with 8-inch square piece of parchment paper.
In medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.
In large bowl, whisk sugar, oil, brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla until fully combined, about 1 minute.
Add flour mixture to sugar mixture and use rubber spatula to stir until just combined and no dry flour is visible. Add carrots to batter and stir until well combined.
Use rubber spatula to scrape batter into parchment-lined baking pan and smooth top (make sure to spread batter into corners to create even layer).
Place baking pan in oven. Bake until cake is golden brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove baking pan from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking pan on cooling rack and let cake cool completely in pan, about 1½ hours.
Remove cake from baking pan. Carefully peel parchment paper away from cake and discard. Cut cake into pieces and serve.
Learning Moment
Science (Chemistry):
Ask kids: What color do you think of when you think of carrots? Tell kids that carrots can come in different colors, such as purple or yellow, but most often we think of them as being bright orange. That bright orange color comes from a family of plant pigments (very tiny molecules that give plants their color) called carotenoids. Carotenoids are what give red, orange, and yellow fruits and vegetables their colors. Other pigments are responsible for other fruit and vegetable colors. For example, chlorophylls contribute to the green color in green fruits and vegetables, and anthocyanins contribute to red, purple, and blue colors. Certain types of carotenoids, like the beta-carotene found in carrots, serve a nutritional purpose as well. Beta-carotene converts into vitamin A when you eat it. Vitamin A is important for keeping your eyes healthy.
Ask your young chef to brainstorm other orange fruits and vegetables. Then, challenge kids to brainstorm fruits and veggies for every color of the rainbow: Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and violet. How many fruits or vegetables can kids think of for each color? If you like, turn the activity into a competition: Set a timer for 2 minutes for each color and see who can write down the most fruits and vegetables in that color in that timeframe. If anyone gets stumped, here are a few examples:
Red: red apples, strawberries, raspberries, cherries, cranberries, tomatoes, red bell peppers, radishes;
Orange: oranges, mangos, apricots, peaches, persimmons, cantaloupe, carrots, golden beets, orange bell peppers, sweet potatoes, pumpkin;
Yellow: bananas, pineapples, lemons, summer squash, yellow bell peppers, yellow potatoes, corn;
Green: green apples, green grapes, honeydew melon, kiwis, limes, avocados, peas, asparagus, broccoli, cabbage, green beans, cucumbers, lettuce, green bell peppers;
Blue: blueberries, blue potatoes;
Violet: blackberries, plums, purple grapes, purple cabbage, purple carrots, eggplant.
Sweet and Salty
Pepitas
This simple snack uses just four ingredients and comes together in minutes. Kids can get creative and try our Ginger-Soy or Maple-Chili flavor variations (see Food For Thought at the end of the recipe) or stick with the sweet-and-salty original. Kids will learn the difference between pepitas and pumpkin seeds and go on a scavenger hunt for other kinds of edible seeds they might have on hand. Be sure to use raw pepitas in this recipe.
What You’ll Need:
1 cup raw pepitas
2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Add pepitas to 12‑inch skillet and place over medium‑low heat. Cook, stirring constantly with rubber spatula, until puffed and golden, 6 to 8 minutes.
Turn off heat and slide skillet to cool burner. Add sugar, oil, and salt and stir to combine.
Let pepitas cool in skillet for 15 minutes. Transfer pepitas to serving bowl. Serve. (Pepitas can be stored at room temperature in airtight container for up to 1 week.)
Learning Moment
Life Science (Plants):
We call for raw pepitas in this recipe. “Pepita” means “little seed of squash” in Spanish. Ask kids if they have any ideas about where pepitas come from. Then, explain that pepitas are seeds from pumpkins (a type of squash), but they are different from the pumpkin seeds kids may have seen or eaten before.
Many varieties of pumpkins, like the sugar pumpkins commonly used to carve into jack-o-lanterns or bake into pumpkin pies, have seeds surrounded by white shells, called hulls. While you can eat them, those particular pumpkin seeds are fibrous and a little bit tough. Pepitas come from different varieties of pumpkins called Styrian or Oil Seed pumpkins. The seeds from these pumpkins grow without hulls, so they are green-skinned, tender, and easier to eat.
Tell kids that we eat the seeds of many different kinds of plants. Some common ingredients, found in many kitchen pantries, are actually seeds! Challenge kids to go on a scavenger hunt in their kitchen or at the grocery store. How many types of edible seeds can they find? Some examples are: sesame seeds, poppy seeds, flax seeds, chia seeds, rice, pomegranate seeds, quinoa, sunflower seeds, and pine nuts. Have kids look at the seeds they find up close: How are they similar or different? Which seed is the largest? Which is the smallest? Were kids surprised that any of these foods are seeds?