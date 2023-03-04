Applications are currently being accepted for the 2023-2024 Fannye M. Jones African-American Scholarship.
The scholarship is open to local students of African-American descent to support undergraduate studies at a four-year college or university.
The scholarship is named for long-time Greeneville educator Fannye M. Jones.
"This is a renewable scholarship issued incrementally up to a total of $4,000," officials note in a news release. "To retain renewal eligibility, the scholarship recipient must maintain consistent satisfactory academic progress while in college."
The scholarship is awarded annually to "a deserving African-American high school senior in the Greeneville City or Greene County School Systems to assist with efforts in achieving an education beyond high school," officials add.
The scholarship is available to support baccalaureate-level study. Attendees of a two-year college covered under the Tennessee Promise are not eligible, the release continues.
The application deadline for this year is Thursday, April 20, 2023. All materials must be postmarked no later than this date to be eligible.
Applications are available in all Greeneville and Greene County high school counseling offices.
Anyone with additional questions or concerns regarding the scholarship (or, as an alternative way to get an application), please feel free to contact: Angela Campbell at 423-639-5414 or Bill Edmonds at 423-787-7861