The Antique Appraisal Fair set for March 21, has been postponed until summer.
“On behalf of the committee for the Antique Appraisal Fair and Show set to take place on Saturday, March 21, and in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the CDC, with the health of our community and region a top priority, the 12th Annual Antique Appraisal Fair and Show has been postponed until late June,” stated Tammy Kinser, Director of Tourism for the Greene County Partnership and coordinator of the event, in a release. “We are in the process now of contacting all vendors, all antique stores and businesses that have been so wonderful to aid us in the promotion of this award-winning event.”
The Antique Appraisal Fair Committee asks the public to check back to the event’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/GreenevilleAntiqueAppraisal/ for more details and the new date for the show.
For additional information or questions, please contact Kinser at 423-638-4111 or email tkinser@greenecop.com.