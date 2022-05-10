April Bridge Winners Announced May 10, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Tuesday Bridge Group announced April winners:April 5 — 1st place, Alex Brown; 2nd place, Norman Cluley; 3rd place, Mary Ann HandyApril 12 — 1st place, Walter McCarty; 2nd place, Justine Wills; 3rd place, Norman CluleyApril 19 — 1st place, Angie Clendenon; 2nd place, Carole Garren; 3rd place, Loraine CluleyApril 26 — 1st place, Justine Wills; 2nd place, Walt McCarty; 3rd place, Norman CluleyThe Tuesday Bridge Group plays every Tuesday, from 12:15 to 4 p.m., at the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church (also known as the Cannonball Church.) Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bridge Group April Winner Sport Bridge Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cannonball Church Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now Changes Coming 'Fairly Soon' To Former Greene Valley Site Phillips Wins Circuit Court Judge Primary Race Oak Ridge Boys Coming To Town May 14 Storms Topple Trees, Dump Hail On County 2nd Annual Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival Set May 7 Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.