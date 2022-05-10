The Tuesday Bridge Group announced April winners:

April 5 — 1st place, Alex Brown; 2nd place, Norman Cluley; 3rd place, Mary Ann Handy

April 12 — 1st place, Walter McCarty; 2nd place, Justine Wills; 3rd place, Norman Cluley

April 19 — 1st place, Angie Clendenon; 2nd place, Carole Garren; 3rd place, Loraine Cluley

April 26 — 1st place, Justine Wills; 2nd place, Walt McCarty; 3rd place, Norman Cluley

The Tuesday Bridge Group plays every Tuesday, from 12:15 to 4 p.m., at the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church (also known as the Cannonball Church.)

