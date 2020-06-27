The Town of Greeneville continues to accept entries for its Superhero Art Contest as part of the 8th annual American Downtown 4th of July celebration. Deadline to enter is June 30.
Winners will be announced at 8 p.m. July 4 at Hardin Park. Mayor W.T. Daniels will present prizes to the winners.
“We have received some amazing entries, and the judges have some tough decisions to make,” said event organizer Amy Rose, the town’s Public Relations Manager. “That being said, we are still looking for entries, particularly in the age categories of 5-7, 12-14, and 15-18.”
To enter, draw or color a representation of a superhero and submit the artwork at Town Hall or via email to arose@greenevilletn.gov.
The art contest was created this spring by Rose’s niece, Khloe Overbay, during the closure of schools during the Coronavirus outbreak.
Overbay, age 12, created the contest as part of her at-home schoolwork for 6th grade at Camp Creek Elementary School.
The contest serves as a safe alternative to the event’s on-site Kids Zone, which was canceled this year due to concerns related to the spread of COVID-19.
For more information, search for “Greeneville Superhero Art Contest” on www.facebook.com.
Other festivities of American Downtown include live music, a caravan-style parade, and a spectacular fireworks show at Greeneville High School.
There are no admission charges for American Downtown.
For more information on the celebration, please visit www.greenevilletn.gov.