Entries are being accepted for the Greeneville Superhero Art Contest as part of the 8th annual American Downtown 4th of July celebration.
The contest was created as a safe alternative to the event’s on-site Kids Zone, which was canceled this year due to concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, according to a release.
“Instead of risking the health of families who celebrate with us, we’re giving kids a chance to be creative at home,” said event organizer Amy Rose, Town of Greeneville Public Relations Manager, said in the release.
The art contest was created this spring by Rose’s niece, Khloe Overbay, during the closure of schools during the Coronavirus outbreak.
Prizes will be awarded in the following age groups 5-7, 8-11, 12-14, and 15-18.
To enter, draw or color a representation of a superhero and submit the artwork at Town Hall or via email to arose@greenevilletn.gov.
Deadline to enter is June 30.
Overbay created the contest as part of her at-home schoolwork for 6th grade at Camp Creek Elementary School.
For more information, search for “Greeneville Superhero Art Contest” on www.facebook.com.
Other festivities of American Downtown include live music beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a caravan-style parade, and spectacular fireworks show at Greeneville High School.
There are no admission charges for American Downtown.
Sponsors of American Downtown are Waste Industries, Andrew Johnson Bank, Ballad Health, Gateway Ford, Apex Bank, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, MECO Corporation, Consumer Credit Union, Food City, Heritage Community Bank, and Walmart Logistics.
For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/TownofGreeneville or www.greenevilletn.gov.