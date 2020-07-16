The Mason House Gallery has announced the meet-and-greet opening with artist Parker Bunch, scheduled for Sunday, July 19, from 6-8 p.m. has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The exhibit will continue to be available for viewing in the Mason House Gallery during normal business hours and will remain there until the end of July, a release says.
Bunch hopes to create a virtual tour so the exhibit can be enjoyed from the safety of home for all who are interested, according to the release. This tour will be forthcoming on his Facebook page, as well as the Greeneville Arts Council website.