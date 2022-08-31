CORRECTION Artist Reception For Faith Kruse Set Sept. 10 Aug 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A public reception for artist Faith Kruse will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, from 2-4 p.m., at the Mason House Gallery in downtown Greeneville.The article in Tuesday's Lifestyles section stated the incorrect day of the week.Kruse's works are being featured during the month of September at the gallery, located inside the General Morgan Inn. The event is being hosted by the Greeneville Arts Council.The public is invited to view the exhibit at no charge. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Faith Kruse Art Museums Day Of The Week Reception September Lifestyle General Morgan Inn Greeneville Arts Council Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Body Found Tuesday In Woods Identified By GPD Trinity Heart And Vascular Group Opens In Former Dr. Berry Location Man Injured In Motorcycle-Car Crash Johnson's 7 TDs Lead North Greene Win Black Knights Earn First Win Under Kuykendall