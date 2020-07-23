The Greeneville Arts Council is currently accepting applications for the Greeneville/Greene County High School Art Merit Scholarship and the Mary Jane Coleman Scholarship for students pursuing a career in visual arts.
A quality arts education can provide young artists/students with the skills for a viable and successful career in visual art and art education. These scholarships are to be used in support of educational studies that begin in the upcoming 2020 fall semester.
The ART Merit Scholarship is open to any graduating high school student residing within and graduating from the Greene County and Greeneville City School Districts that is committed to a major in visual art at an accredited college, university, or art school. Awarded amounts are up to $1000. The application deadline is September 30, 2020.
The Mary Jane Coleman Scholarship is for students from Greeneville and Greene County entering their second year of school and majoring in visual art. The application deadline is October 31, 2020. Awarded amounts are up to $2000.
Applications are available by contacting gacscholarships@gmail.com or calling 423.972.9265. Applications will be submitted by email only.