The Greeneville Arts Council announced the 2021/22 High School Art Merit Scholarship for first year students entering art studies from Greeneville/Greene County has been awarded to Rebecca Cox and Emma Broyles is the Mary Jane Coleman Scholarship recipient for the 2021/22 school year.
This High School Art Merit Scholarship supports graduated seniors from the community. Cox, a graduate of South Greene High School, is in her freshman year at East Tennessee State University majoring in Graphic Design.
“I’m extremely grateful for this scholarship!,” Cox said in a release. “Thank you Greeneville Arts Council for always keeping the students in mind as we begin our journey through our careers. This award is contributing to my art supplies and textbook fund.”
The Mary Jane Coleman Scholarship supports young artists from our community studying the visual arts in college or art schools. Broyles is majoring in animation at The Savanna College of Art & Design in Savanna, Georgia.
“I am very thankful to be a part of a community that offers such wonderful support for the arts,” Broyles said in the release. “Getting the opportunity to further my education has been amazing, and I am truly grateful to have been awarded the Mary Jane Coleman Scholarship!”
The Greeneville Arts Council has been promoting the arts in our community for over 50 years and awarding scholarships to students from Greene County and Greeneville City for over 25 years.