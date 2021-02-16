Asbury United Methodist Church Family Ministries will once again host their annual Prom Closet. Although it may look different than years past, it will still take place, a release says.
“Now more than ever we feel this event is very important to our community” said Kim Brown, Director of Family Ministries, in the release.
Asbury will be hosting their first ever virtual Prom Closet on Saturday, March 6 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. This event will take place with models showcasing a limited number of our dresses and shoppers being able to request the dress of their choice virtually. Dresses will still be sold for $10.
The virtual Prom Closet will take place on the Asbury United Methodist Facebook page as a Facebook Live event. Young ladies will be able to comment on the dress of their choice, each girl may choose up to three dresses, in case their first choice gets taken. Only one dress will be allowed for purchase by each young lady. Because shoppers will be unable to try dresses on, all sales are final.
The purchaser will be notified of the dress purchase via Facebook Messenger and will be able to pick up and pay for their dress, March 8-12, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Now in its fourteenth year, the Asbury United Methodist Church’s Prom Closet is an outreach ministry aimed at providing an affordable alternative for 8th– 12th-grade girls who wish to attend their prom or formal dance, but may have limited financial resources that make if difficult or impossible for them to purchase a prom dress.
“The Prom Closet is a means to share the love of Jesus Christ by meeting people in their need,” said Barbara Lawson, a longtime member and past president of Asbury UMC United Methodist Women. “An unfortunate reality is that proms have evolved into a very expensive event — but an event that is an important milestone in the lives of all young people.”
She adds, “It’s a time to dress up, feel special, and celebrate with their peers in a formal social setting.”
Formal dresses can cost up to several hundred dollars — an expense that is unreachable for many. All donated dresses will be made available during the Prom Closet for a $10 fee to local eighth grade girls and high school girls attending proms. Any profit realized from this ministry will be used to build “The Prom Closet” inventory for next year’s Blessed Dressed Ministry event.
Cash contributions are also being accepted, and will be used to purchase additional dresses for the ministry.
Monetary donations should be marked for Prom Closet and brought or mailed to the church office at the above address.
Mark your calendar for our Facebook Live event of the “The Prom Closet.” The 2021 Facebook Live event will be March 6, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., on Asbury United Methodist Church Facebook page. For more information about “The Prom Closet,” please call Kim Brown 423-278-5104, or the church office, 423-798-1050.