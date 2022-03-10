Asbury United Methodist Church Family Ministries will be hosting the Sixteenth Annual Prom Closet 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. on March 19.
Apex Bank has donated $500 to cover the first 50 dresses sold, according to a news release. Apex will also be providing goody bags to the young ladies who purchase dresses on March 19.
“It is an honor to partner with Asbury UMC on their Prom Closet program,” said Tammy Kinser, Greene County market president with Apex Bank, who presented a check to Kim Brown, director of Family Ministries, and the Rev. Jerry Jones, along with several of the ladies who started the Prom Closet 16 years ago.
“The young ladies that participate will get to enjoy their own private boutique to pick out their special dress for their special day and it is our pleasure at Apex to be able to assist by sponsoring the first 50 purchases,” Kinser said. “We don’t want any young lady to miss out on this important day that they will remember for the rest of their lives.”
Another donor and his wife from the community have donated $100, according to the news release. With this donation, a total of 60 young ladies will have their prom dress cost covered. This is first-come first-served basis. There will be no sign-ups or spots held. This is for the first 60 dresses sold, not the first 60 girls who come through the door on the day of the Prom Closet, according to the news release. Only one dress may be purchased by each young lady at the Prom Closet.
The Prom Closet will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Asbury UMC, 201 S Main St. The Prom Closet is a ministry offering formal dresses for sale to local students in eighth through 12th grades for $10. Any profit realized from this ministry will be used to build “The Prom Closet” inventory for next year’s event, according to the news release.
Organizers ask the community to take note of the location address. The sale will take place in the Fellowship Hall on the ground floor. Parking is available in the Asbury Child Enrichment Center parking lot located on Main Street or at the back of the church. Signage will direct those shopping the Prom Closet entrance through the breezeway. The only entrance to the Prom Closet will be through the breezeway. Visitors are asked to follow signs on the day of the sale.
For more information about The Prom Closet, call Kim Brown at 423-278-5104, or the church office at 423-798-1050.