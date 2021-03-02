Asbury United Methodist Church Family Ministries are gearing up for their Virtual Prom Closet on Saturday, March 6, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. The Prom Closet will be a virtual event this year on Asbury United Methodist Church’s Facebook page.
The Prom Closet is a ministry offering formal dresses for sale to local students, 8th -12th grade, for $10. Any profit realized from this ministry will be used to build “The Prom Closet” inventory for next year’s event.
The community is asked to please take note of the new format of the Prom Closet this year. The sale will take place on the church’s Facebook page, Asbury United Methodist Church, Greeneville, TN, as a Facebook Live Event beginning at 11 a.m. on March 6.
Models will be seen one at a time with dress information announced at that time. Girls may request up to three dress in the comments under the dress of their choice with their name and contact number. Only one dress will be allowed for purchase by each girl, a release says. No trying on of dresses will occur this year due to Covid restrictions.
The customer will be contacted and purchased dresses may be paid for and picked up beginning Monday, March 8. For more information about “The Prom Closet”, please call Kim Brown 423-278-5104, or the church office, 798-1050.