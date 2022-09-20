Cynthia Cragin, “Cyn” to close friends, of southern Greene County, celebrated her 101st birthday on Sept. 3 with an open house in her sunny yellow home that matches her cheerful, upbeat personality.
A long chat followed a week or so later, and the merry conversation revealed a well-lived life, from which the following advice was gleaned:
• Start Active, Stay Active — Cynthia Howell was born Sept. 3, 1921, in Orange Memorial Hospital in Orange, New Jersey. It was in that hospital that Cynthia launched her volunteer life 16 years later.
She started school at age 4 because “I was driving my parents crazy,” she said, explaining that she always had to be doing something.
She had two brothers, and both served with distinction in World War II. The younger lost his life when he was shot down. Her older brother, John David Howell, followed her and her late husband Herb Cragin to Greene County.
When Cynthia and Herb arrived, they bought the Tom Alexander house off Buckingham Road. That was sometime in the vicinity of 1970 as Cynthia times it with a story about the cactus in the chimney of the Alexander house, written by the late Bob Hurley for The Greeneville Sun. In that home, the Cragins had room to grow much of their own food and continued gardening on a smaller scale after their move into the yellow house, with its extra large windows.
Cynthia was a member and president of Eastside Garden Club. She enjoyed keeping their home lawn cut and trimmed, “until a couple of years ago,” she said.
Besides all the exercise in their yard and garden work, she and Herb were avid golfers — the kind who believe golf is about walking, not carting. That’s one of the reasons they moved to Greeneville. Most clubs they considered wanted members to ride carts.
She is amused watching today’s crop of golfers look for their balls from the carts.
Another joy of her home’s big windows is the bird life she watches through binoculars kept on the window sill. The local Ornithological Society is one of the many organizations she’s enjoyed.
Her love of animals started in her childhood. An especially fond memory is her horse that would stretch himself out so she could mount if they were away from home and her mounting block.
Unfortunately, she was forced to re-home her pets when she and Herb left New Jersey to follow his work as a civil engineer.
• Be Adventurous, Climb That Ladder (You Might Reach The British Monarchy) — Their first destination was Sheffield, England. While there, they enjoyed exploring many of the touristy locations. One outing with friends to Epsom Downs Racecourse in Surrey led to a special memory.
The Cragins and their friends were seated beside the “Royal Box.” She and her female friend left their seats. In the aisle behind, Cynthia looked around and realized no one else was in sight. Overhead, adjoining the Royal Box was the Media Box (where journalists on assignment are grouped together).
The ladder leading there was too much temptation.
Curious about what was in the Media Box, she started up the ladder, a journey of maybe 10-15 feet. When she was a good ways up, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, popped his head out of the Royal Box to speak to someone in the Media Box. He quickly popped back out of sight. While she was still hanging on in disbelief, Cynthia saw Queen Elizabeth II also come out of the Royal Box. Cynthia vividly recalls her majesty having the most beautiful skin Cynthia had ever seen. She also remembers the late queen wearing “one of those funky hats she always wore” — and its raspberry color perfectly matched the color of the rest of her carefully dyed ensemble. Perfectly. Exactly.
Cynthia recognizes that the world has changed so much and security has become so heightened, she would never have the opportunity to start up the ladder today. Remembering the encounter, though, has given her a great memory and timely story.
• Know How To Talk To People — It was in their third foreign country, Taiwan, that she found her favorite feline — in a hardware store. It was in bad condition, but she nursed it back to health and discovered it was deaf. She said it was the smartest cat she has ever known and has great memories and stories about it.
Her husband, a Princeton graduate, was employed by the United Nations, so they enjoyed diplomatic privileges. That did not stop Cynthia from doing her usual — taking a course in the language and learning to talk to people — all people. She acknowledged that language is a particular gift of hers and new tongues come easily.
She loves word play, especially rhyming and words that sound alike but have different meanings. Now that her eyesight is dimming and her hearing muffling, she amuses herself with word play. However, all those decades ago, her word play was teaching English to Taiwanese people.
“I’ve never worked a day in my life, but I’ve never had a day off, either,” she said. She added that she has so enjoyed every job she’s ever had, it has never been work.
About half-way through Herb’s contract with the United Nations, the United States decided to maintain diplomatic relations with just one China. It was not Taiwan, which was “kicked out of the United Nations,” she said.
To complete his UN contract, Herb was sent to Vienna, Austria. Cynthia, the maid and the cat remained in Taiwan, where Cynthia feels she may have performed her most important volunteer work. She and friends raised money for children in the mountains. They collected items thrown away or given away and sold them from a cart in front of a store in town. With the money raised, the group bought supplies which they delivered to children living high in the mountains. Part of the trip required a walk across a long suspension bridge. With a little giggle, Cynthia remembered some of the young men being afraid to cross the bridge.
When an opportunity came for Cynthia to visit Herb in Vienna, she could not buy her plane ticket. As a woman, she was not allowed access to their money at the bank. Her Taiwanese friends and neighbors came together, collected enough money for her trip and gave it to her. This incident is one of the reasons Taiwan is her favorite of the foreign places they called home. Once Herb’s UN contract ended, he returned to Taiwan and found employment so they could remain longer.
• Act Like You Know That You’re Doing (Especially When Smuggling A Cat) — Once Herb’s work in Taiwan was complete, they were moving to Singapore, but this cat was not going to be re-homed. She got an exit visa for the cat, and they flew off. In the Singapore airport, she saw the cat’s case at the top of the carousel. Quickly, she walked over and grabbed the carrier the second it came down the slide. An official reached for the case. Quickly, Cynthia told him, “Everything’s been taken care of,” and strode out of the airport, avoiding a long quarantine for the pet.
“It’s amazing what you can get by with if you just act like you know what you’re doing,” she recalled.
During their adventuring, Herb became homesick and he accepted work in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They bought a house and lived in the States for a few years before adventuring off again.
Eventually, though, they wanted to settle down in the States. They discovered Greene County because Cynthia’s mother’s hairdresser’s son had been a student at the then Tusculum College, now Tusculum University. Their first drive down Main Street and the street-lighting caused them to look at each other and say, “This is it.”
Again, Cynthia became a teacher of English (to the growing Mexican population). She acted in plays for Little Theatre of Greeneville, wrote and desktop published the newsletter, “Toaster’s Tattle,” for the Toastmasters, was the subject (sometimes with Herb) of newspaper articles, wrote some articles/reviews herself and was involved with too many clubs and organizations to name. She has been recognized for her civic work by numerous organizations including the top awards of the local Rotary and Exchange clubs.
The motto that produced a “wonderful,” “super” and “amazing” life – her words – in which she has never had to work a day is simple: “Everyday make at least one person laugh.”
She has her sights on other birthdays. After all, she is not yet the longest-lived person in her family.