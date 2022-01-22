Humans have been harvesting salt since prehistoric times. Get in on the action by creating a model ocean and harvesting your own chunky, flaky salt at home!
SAFETY: Uses the microwave
DIFFICULTY: Beginner
TIME: 10 minutes, plus 24-48 hours evaporation time
YIELD: Makes about 1 tablespoon flaky salt
Prepare Ingredients
¼ cup distilled or filtered water
2 tablespoons kosher salt
Gather Equipment
Liquid measuring cup
Oven mitts
1-teaspoon measuring spoon
Spoon
Coffee filter
8-inch square glass baking dish or pie plate
Hand lens (optional)
Tap water can contain tiny dissolved minerals that get left behind when the water evaporates (but are safe to drink). They can give your salt a bitter flavor. You’ll add the kosher salt to hot water in 1-teaspoon amounts — there are 6 teaspoons in 2 tablespoons. You can do this activity on your own or with friends and family.
Add water to liquid measuring cup. Heat in microwave until water is steaming, 1 to 1½ minutes. Use oven mitts to remove measuring cup from microwave (ask an adult for help).
Add 1 teaspoon of salt to hot water. Stir with spoon until salt is completely dissolved and water is clear. Continue adding salt, 1 teaspoon at a time, and stirring until all salt is dissolved into water.
If there are undissolved salt crystals after you’ve added all the salt, strain the solution through the coffee filter before continuing with step 3.
Set baking dish in place where it won’t be disturbed. (A warm, sunny spot will help speed up evaporation.) Carefully pour saltwater into baking dish—this is your model of the ocean.
Leave baking dish undisturbed for 24 to 48 hours, or until all water has evaporated. Use hand lens to observe model ocean a few times as it evaporates. What do you notice?
Harvest your salt! Use spoon to gently scrape salt from bottom of baking dish (salt will form large chunks). Salt can be stored in airtight container indefinitely.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Where Did Those Salt Crystals Come From?
The big square or rectangular salt crystals you harvested came from the tiny crystals or kosher salt you started with! When you disolve salt in water and then let the water slowly cool and evaporate, the structure of the salt crystals left behind can change.
When mixed with water, salt crystals dissolve into tiny ions. The hotter the water, the more salt you can dissolve into it. When dissolved salt ions find one another, they lock together, kind of like puzzel pieces, and fall out of the solution. As more salt joins them, the salt crystal grows bigger and bigger. The slower a salt solution cools, the more time the salt ions have to find one another and grow larger crystals. Since you can let your salt solution cool slowly, you were able to form some big salt crystals!
SALT’S ORIGIN STORY
All salt comes from the sea. Some comes from the oceans that cover most of the earth today. Other salt comes from underground salt deposits left behind when ancient oceans dried up millions of years ago. Here are two main ways that people harvest salt:
To retrieve salt from underground deposits, manufactures pump in water to dissolve the salt. Then machines pump the saltwater mixture into big tanks, which heat up. The heat causes the water to evaporate, leaving the salt behind.
To harvest slat from the ocean, manufactures start with large shallow ponds of salty seawater. Over time, the water evaporates and bit salt crystals sink to the bottom. Manufactures use special rakes to collect the salt. This is similar to how you made your salt! (Some sea salt is made from seawater that’s heated to speed up evaporation.)
The salt you made is large flaky crystals. It’s more like sea salt than kosher salt or table salt. Use your hand lens to observe your salt crystals up close.