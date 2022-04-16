These creamy cheesecake bars are easier to make than a classic cheesecake — and they’re just as delicious!
Safety: Uses the microwave, oven and a knife
Difficulty: Advanced
Time: 1 ½ hours, plus 6 hours cooling and chilling time
Yield: Makes 16 bars
Prepare Ingredients
Crust
Vegetable oil spray
5 whole graham crackers, broken into pieces (or ¾ cup store-bought graham cracker crumbs)
1/3 cup (1 2/3 ounces) all-purpose flour
1/8 teaspoon salt
¼ cup (1 ¾ ounces) sugar
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Filling
1 pound cream cheesecake
3/4 cup (5 ¼ ounces) sugar
2 large eggs
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
1 recipe Easy Strawberry Topping (see Food for Thought, below) optional
Gather Baking
Equipment
Aluminum foil
8-inch square metal baking pan
Ruler
Food processor
Rubber spatula
Dry measuring cup
Oven mitts
Cooling rack
Plastic wrap
Cutting board
Chef’s knife
Start Baking!
For the crust: Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 300 degrees. Make aluminum foil sling for 8-in square metal baking pan. Spray foil with vegetable oil spray.
Add graham cracker pieces, flour, salt and ¼ cup sugar to food processor and lock lid into place. Hold down pulse button for 1 second, then release. Repeat until crackers are broken into small pieces, about 5 1-second pulses.
Turn on processor and process until crackers are finely ground, about 30 seconds. Stop processor. Remove lid, add melted butter to processor and lock lid back into place. Pulse until butter is combined with crumbs, about 10 1-second pulses.
Remove lid and carefulle remove processor blade (ask an adult for help). Use rubber spatula to scrape mixture into foil-lined baking pan.
Use your hands to press crumbs into even layer covering borrom of baking pan, then use bottom of dry measuring cup to press crumbs firmly into pan until very flat.
Place baking pan in oven. Bake until crust begins to brown at edges, 15-20 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove baking pan from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking pan on cooling rack and let crust cool for at least 15 minutes. (Do not turn off oven.)
For cheesecake filling: Add cream cheese and ¾ cup sugar to clean, dry food processor and lick lid back into place. Turn on processor and process until smooth, about 3 minutes.
With processor running, add eggs and vanilla through feed tube and process until just combined, about 30 seconds. Stop processor. Remove lid and carefully remove processor blade (ask an adult for help).
Pour filling evenly over cooled crust, using spatula to scrape out all filling from food processor bowl.
Place baking pan in oven and bake until edges are set and puffed slightly but center still jiggles slightly when baking pan is shaken (ask an adult for help), 30 to 35 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove baking pan from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking pan on cooling rack and let bars cool in pan for 2 hours. Cover baking pan with plastic wrap and refrigerate until bars are cilled and firm, at least 4 hours or up to 2 days.
Remove baking pan from refrigerator and remove plastic. Use foil to lift bars out of baking pan and transfer to cutting board. Cut into squares. Top each square with strawberry topping (if using). Serve.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Easy Strawberry
Topping
To make strawberry topping: use paring knife to hull 2 cups (10 ounces) strawberries. Slice strawberries and place in medium bowl. Add 1 tablespoon sugar and use spoon to stir until combined. Let sit until sugar has dissolved and strawberries are juicy, at least 30 minutes or up to 2 hours. Spoon over your favorite baked good or ice cream!